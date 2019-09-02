Latest News Editor's Choice


ZCTU consultant in US$65,000 fraud

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) consultant in Social Investments and Development Vimbai Eva Mushongera yesterday appeared in court on allegations of swindling 2018 presidential poll aspirant and philanthropist Joseph Makamba Busha of US$65 000.

Mushongera, 50, appeared before Harare magistrate, Learnmore Mapiye facing fraud charges. She was granted $300 bail.

As part of her bail conditions she was ordered to report twice a week to the police, not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at her given address.

The complainant in the case is Busha's organisation named JM Busha 54 Races Trust-Zimbabwe. The trust is being represented by Busha in his capacity as the founder. Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that Mushongera was a board member in the trust and was not entitled to a salary, but an allowance of US$100 per sitting.

It is alleged sometime in or around the year 2016, Mushongera was appointed as a trustee for JM Busha 54 Trust-Zimbabwe. The accused, like other trustees, was tasked to assist the secretariat to run the affairs of organisation and also be the country representative. As remuneration she was not entitled to a salary, but a sitting allowance of US$100 per sitting," said prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa.

The court heard that Mushongera then hatched a plan to defraud Busha. It is alleged that pursuant to the plan, she crafted a letter of appointment purporting it was prepared by Busha.

The court heard Mushongera went on to highlight nature of her duties in the letter and also wrote that she was entitled to a salary of US$2 500 per month. It is alleged that Mushongera also crafted emails purporting they were sent by Busha to her, acknowledging that he owed her US$65 000.

The court heard that unaware that the documents were fake, her lawyers then prepared a letter of demand which they submitted to Busha claiming US$65 000 on behalf of their client.

