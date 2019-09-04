Zanu-PF historian dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF historian and social worker, Raymond Mazorodze, who worked as a voluntary social worker died at a local hospital in Harare on Monday.He was 72.He collapsed on Monday at the Zanu-PF Headquarters, while carrying out his duties.Mazorodze was involved in research and documenting the ruling party's history. He supported nationalists during the liberation struggle. He was born at Machaya Village in Ndanga, Zaka District on February 1, 1947, in a family of four.Chief executive in the Zanu-PF department of culture, Gumisiro Dhliwayo who worked closely with Mazorodze described him as a hardworking man who sacrificed most of his time researching and documenting the ruling party's history."Mazorodze was committed to work for Zimbabweans, selfless in pursuing various national causes without expecting any monetary benefit," said Dhliwayo.Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.