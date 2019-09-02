Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maskandi fest comes to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOR local traditional music lovers, September will be memorable as the Azibuye Emasikweni maskandi festival takes Matabeleland by storm.

The festival, which had been brought to a halt for over two years since its inception in 2016, kicked off at Bambanani Business Centre in Esigodini on Saturday.

It will be wrapped up at Cowdray Park terminus in Bulawayo this Friday and is being held to give locals a feel of South Africa's KwaZulu Natal reposed genre.

Aptly dubbed "Maskandi Emuntwini Movement", revellers were on Saturday afternoon treated to performances from South Africa-based Zimbabwe-born maskandi artistes who thrilled crowds.

An array of over 30 artistes took turns to dish out exceptional performances. With Madlela Skhobokhobo and Babongile Skhonjwa being the master of ceremonies, many felt the former should have given them a taste of the Ngamnanka usamaMo hit, but their request fell on deaf ears as the show was strictly for maskandi.

This Friday, the festival heads to Cowdray Park terminus with a massive line-up of 30 foreign-based and local maskandi stars.

These include South Africa-based Insukamini, Nicky S Iqhawekazi, Thamsanqa Ndlovu, Magulakunyiwa, Singenzani, Nkunz'emnyama, Iscefe SeKezi and Iqhitsha Mnkatsha.

They will be joined by locals Iqathanzipho, Bhamuza, Gazelimnyama, Bheki Mageza, Inqamebomvu, Indwangenkulu, Thethela Dube, Qophamlando, Inglamuva, Tshwalabenyoni, Zimhlophe, Funokwakhe and Mdumiseni.

One of the event organisers, Chris Ncube, said festival goers in Bulawayo are in for a treat as the KwaZulu-Natal originating genre is penetrating the Matabeleland region in a forceful way. He said other than providing entertainment, the festival is meant to popularise artistes who uphold traditional values.

"Maskandi music is on demand from all corners of the country currently hence why we're holding this festival to also give the local maskandi musicians a platform to showcase their talent," said Ncube. Himself a maskandi musician, Ncube said it is his wish to see the young generation popularising tradition through music.

"The festival will also go a long way in encouraging young artistes to take up maskandi and popularise it in their own teenage-like way," he said.

Ncube commended omalayitsha (cross border transporters) who have played a pivotal role in embracing maskandi as they constantly play the music while transporting people to and from South Africa daily.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

5 mins ago | 2 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

8 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

10 mins ago | 5 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

12 mins ago | 3 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

24 mins ago | 15 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

33 mins ago | 289 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1467 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

2 hrs ago | 3051 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3677 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4273 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1231 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days