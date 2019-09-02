US$700k Spar outlet opens in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

RETAIL chain, Spar Zimbabwe, yesterday officially opened a new branch in Bulawayo after investing US$700 000, bringing the number of its shops to 16 countrywide. The investment has created 75 jobs, management said.The new outlet operates on premises previously occupied by 24-hour Spar Broadway along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street between 5th and 6th avenues.In an interview following a brief opening ceremony, human resources executive, Mr Moses Chihuri, said the new business unit was their first in Bulawayo under their group. He said of the 75 direct employees, 90 percent of them were from Bulawayo while support services like cleaners, security and electricians were sourced from Bulawayo-based contractors."As Government is saying the country is open for business, we are also taking heed of that and we are trying to spread our wings into retail markets like Bulawayo and very soon we will be going to Victoria Falls. By the end of year we should open another branch in Gweru. So, it's all about growth strategy," said Mr Chihuri."Actually in dollar terms we are looking at around US$700 000 total investment. The biggest issue being the duty component where we paid duty in US$, so it is our hope that maybe if we get some reprieve from Government it might reduce the total bill for launching a store."The supermarket has expressed interest towards expanding its investment in Bulawayo with plans to open a top service Spar brand on the liquor side."Given a chance, you shall be seeing us opening a liquor side, which is the Tops brand. We believe there is still a market on the liquor side and so we will be opening a Tops Spar," he said.The new Bulawayo outlet becomes the 16th branch under the Spar Corporate Group, a licence holder of Yellow Corp Enterprises in Zimbabwe.