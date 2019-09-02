Latest News Editor's Choice


MP calls for Zifa board dissolution

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A National Assembly legislator yesterday called for the dissolution of the Zifa Board following a string of incidents he says have embarrassed the country. Rising through a point of privilege, Southerton Member of Parliament, Peter Moyo, also called on the Government to institute a forensic audit of Zifa's books following the election of the Felton Kamambo-led board last year.

In his address to Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moyo cited the chaos that characterised the senior national participation at the Afcon finals in Egypt in June over disputes over allowances.

And, the recent failure by the Mighty Warriors to fulfil their Olympic qualifier return leg against Zambia as some issues that have exposed Zifa's shortcomings.

"I stand up to share with you my query about the manner in which our football has been run in this country, Mr Speaker Sir, it is so embarrassing that we can sit and not take action against the current Zifa administration," Moyo said.

"I think you are aware that our country was embarrassed in Egypt where all sorts of things were happening; you talk of corruption, etc.  

"We return home, our friends from Zambia come here to the National Sports Stadium, there's nobody there, not even a single person from Zifa to say we have cancelled the match.

"So, Mr Speaker Sir, I request through your good office to make a ruling today that the Auditor General carries out an audit as a matter of urgency all funds which have been given to Zifa because it is tax payers' money.  

"We want a forensic audit from the day Zifa were elected to date and also I request that the Minister of Sport dissolve Zifa as a matter of urgency and also I would request that you instruct that the Minister of Sport (Kirsty Coventry) comes here and issues a ministerial statement tomorrow (today)."

Moyo said the risk of censure from Fifa over Government interference was not an issue since the country was facing a ban over the failure by the women's national team to fulfil its fixture against Zambia.  

"I know she (Minister Coventry) is going to say we risk being banned by Fifa but we have already been banned by failing to fulfil a scheduled fixture at the National Sports Stadium," Moyo said.

Responding to the point of privilege, Mudenda said it would be difficult for the Minister to interfere with Zifa operations.

"Having studied the Fifa rules, as a former chairman of the Sports Commission, it would be difficult for the Minister to interfere with the operations of Zifa.

"It would be better for the Minister to engage Fifa for them to do their due diligence," Mudenda said.

On the issue of the forensic audit, he said he would engage the Auditor General to see how it could be done given there was taxpayers' money involved. He also declined to issue a ruling on whether the Minister could come and give a statement until after studying the Fifa statutes to check whether that could also not be construed as Government interference.


Most Popular In 7 Days