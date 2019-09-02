Police ban on dangerous weapons

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Lupane District in Matabeleland North have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public places within the next three months citing increased cases of violence in the district.Police said unanticipated acts of violence in the district forced law enforcement agents to invoke provisions of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) which allows them to prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons.In a statement, the Officer Commanding Police in Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dliwayo, said the ban took effect from Sunday and will run up to December 1.He said acts of violence have led to an increase in murder, assault and malicious damage to property cases."Police Lupane District is banning the carrying of dangerous weapons due to increased cases of violence where such weapons are being used to inflict injuries on other persons. These assaults have ultimately led to an increase in murder cases," said Chief Supt Dliwayo.He said weapons carried in public might be used in committing violence."Being the Officer Commanding Police Lupane District and therefore the regulating authority of the area, I believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying, whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of weapons: catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers or any other traditional weapon whatsoever is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace," said Chief Supt Dliwayo."I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in the area or any part thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from 01 September 2019 to 01 December 2019." Under POSA, anyone who violates the order maybe fined or jailed.