Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police ban on dangerous weapons

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Lupane District in Matabeleland North have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public places within the next three months citing increased cases of violence in the district.  

Police said unanticipated acts of violence in the district forced law enforcement agents to invoke provisions of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) which allows them to prohibit the carrying of dangerous weapons.  

In a statement, the Officer Commanding Police in Lupane District, Chief Superintendent Edgar Dliwayo, said the ban took effect from Sunday and will run up to December 1.

He said acts of violence have led to an increase in murder, assault and malicious damage to property cases.

"Police Lupane District is banning the carrying of dangerous weapons due to increased cases of violence where such weapons are being used to inflict injuries on other persons. These assaults have ultimately led to an increase in murder cases," said Chief Supt Dliwayo.

He said weapons carried in public might be used in committing violence.

"Being the Officer Commanding Police Lupane District and therefore the regulating authority of the area, I believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying, whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of weapons: catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers or any other traditional weapon whatsoever is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace," said Chief Supt Dliwayo.

"I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in the area or any part thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from 01 September 2019 to 01 December 2019." Under POSA, anyone who violates the order maybe fined or jailed.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

23 secs ago | 0 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

12 mins ago | 8 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

21 mins ago | 183 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1354 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

2 hrs ago | 2800 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 907 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3504 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1200 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 992 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

$13 million upgrade for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Government addresses doctors' grievances

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

MP calls for Zifa board dissolution

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange breakdowns reverse improvement in electricity availability

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

US$700k Spar outlet opens in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Maskandi fest comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Xenophobia death toll rises to five

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on SA xenophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF historian dies

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Rentals shocker for students

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZCTU consultant in US$65,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Drunken stupor gives away robber

4 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days