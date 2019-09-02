Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO's dam levels have dropped to 42 percent at a time when water consumption has drastically increased above daily limits after council suspended the water shedding exercise in July.

The Bulawayo City Council has since warned that it might be forced to decommission another dam and reintroduce water shedding in November if water consumption remains too high.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Director of Engineering Services Engineer, Simela Dube, said the city's dam levels have dropped to 42 percent.

"Our water supply situation continues to deteriorate. Our dams are carrying almost 42 percent as of today. We have already indicated that we have decommissioned Upper Ncema (dam) and we are projecting to decommission Umzingwane by the end of November if the consumption remains this high," said Eng Dube.

"Going into the dry season we expect the consumption to go up because of the hot season. We urge consumers to reduce consumption as much as they can. Since we lifted water shedding, our average consumption has been 150 mega litres per day out of our target of around 130 to 132 mega litres per day." BCC decommissioned Upper Ncema Dam in July leaving the city with five supply dams: Lower Ncema, Umzingwane, Insiza, Mtshabezi and Inyankuni.  Eng Dube said if council decommissions Umzingwane dam, it will be forced to reintroduce water shedding which was suspended in July.

"When we decommission Umzingwane, we will only be able to supply 115 mega litres per day meaning if consumption remains at 150 mega litres, it will start depleting our reservoirs and then we would have to bring back what we don't like most, water shedding. But for us to avoid water shedding we are urging consumers to reduce their consumption. Council has publicised the new allocation schedules which we are asking residents to adhere to," he said.

According to council's daily water consumption limits, houses in the high density areas were allocated 450 litres per day while those in low density areas are limited to 650 litres a day.

Eng Dube said residents should employ water conservation methods such using buckets instead of tubs when bathing and using the bath water to water their gardens. He said people should avoid brushing teeth using running tap water.

Eng Dube said in light of climate change and the city's growth, council's six dams can longer effectively service Bulawayo. He said the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is one of the long term solutions to addressing the water crisis.

"As a city we are also looking at water re-use in partnership with the Zimbabwe Power Company to recycle water from Khami Dam so that industry can substitute use of clean water with secondary water that would have been recycled. Those are the initiatives that the city council is looking at in response to climate change," said Eng Dube.

He said public institutions and the private sector should consider water harvesting initiatives.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Iron-age smelting sites discovered near Victoria Falls

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF drills 15 boreholes in Glen View ahead of the by-election

4 mins ago | 0 Views

ZAPU calls on SA to decisively deal with xenophobia and acts of barbarism

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Calls to boycott Mafikizolo concert due to xenophobia

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

20 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

21 mins ago | 43 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

23 mins ago | 18 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

23 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

24 mins ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

25 mins ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

27 mins ago | 17 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

28 mins ago | 82 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

29 mins ago | 10 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

41 mins ago | 25 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

50 mins ago | 392 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1598 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3362 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3899 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 4539 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3746 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days