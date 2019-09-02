Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ONE person died on the spot while six others were injured when a Toyota Sprinter they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre and collided head on with an Isuzu King Cab at the 11km peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road.  

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the tragic accident which happened at Umguza Bridge at around 9.20PM on Sunday.  

She identified the deceased as Joseph Nsingo and said his body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post mortem.

"I can confirm the death of Joseph Nsingo (56) who sustained head injuries before dying on the spot," she said.

"Preliminary investigations are that the now deceased was travelling in a registered Toyota Sprinter heading due West along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road, carrying four people on board.

"Upon reaching 11km peg, the vehicle burst its rear left tyre resulting in the driver losing control. It then encroached onto the lane of an oncoming Silver Isuzu King Cab heading due East along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road with one passenger on board resulting in a head-on collision. One person died on the spot while six others were injured."

Ass Insp Msebele said speeding also contributed to the accident.

She said the two vehicles were damaged and were towed to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Bulawayo for examination.

"The Isuzu King Cab had a deformed bonnet, extensive frontal damages and shattered windscreen. The Toyota Sprinter also had extensive frontal damage, deformed driver and passenger door, dislodged rear and front left side wheels. Both vehicles were towed to VID Bulawayo for examination," Asst Insp Msebele said.

She said the Bulawayo Central Traffic police attended the scene and further investigations into the accident are underway.

Asst Insp Msebele urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles and tyres are in good order before setting off on journeys.  She said most tragic accidents are a result of speeding and motorists must desist from reckless driving.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAPU calls on SA to decisively deal with xenophobia and acts of barbarism

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Calls to boycott Mafikizolo concert due to xenophobia

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

17 mins ago | 26 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

18 mins ago | 56 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

19 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

19 mins ago | 47 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

20 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

22 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

23 mins ago | 68 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

24 mins ago | 9 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

36 mins ago | 24 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

45 mins ago | 361 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1561 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3280 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3838 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days