Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person died on the spot while six others were injured when a Toyota Sprinter they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre and collided head on with an Isuzu King Cab at the 11km peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road.Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector, Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the tragic accident which happened at Umguza Bridge at around 9.20PM on Sunday.She identified the deceased as Joseph Nsingo and said his body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post mortem."I can confirm the death of Joseph Nsingo (56) who sustained head injuries before dying on the spot," she said."Preliminary investigations are that the now deceased was travelling in a registered Toyota Sprinter heading due West along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road, carrying four people on board."Upon reaching 11km peg, the vehicle burst its rear left tyre resulting in the driver losing control. It then encroached onto the lane of an oncoming Silver Isuzu King Cab heading due East along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road with one passenger on board resulting in a head-on collision. One person died on the spot while six others were injured."Ass Insp Msebele said speeding also contributed to the accident.She said the two vehicles were damaged and were towed to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in Bulawayo for examination."The Isuzu King Cab had a deformed bonnet, extensive frontal damages and shattered windscreen. The Toyota Sprinter also had extensive frontal damage, deformed driver and passenger door, dislodged rear and front left side wheels. Both vehicles were towed to VID Bulawayo for examination," Asst Insp Msebele said.She said the Bulawayo Central Traffic police attended the scene and further investigations into the accident are underway.Asst Insp Msebele urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles and tyres are in good order before setting off on journeys. She said most tragic accidents are a result of speeding and motorists must desist from reckless driving.