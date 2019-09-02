Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
INDUSTRY has rapped Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube over his "half-hearted approach" to the currency reforms, saying the continued use of the United States dollar in the market was undermining confidence in the local unit.

In June, government made the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) and bonds notes as well as coins the sole legal tender through statutory instrument (SI) 142 of 2019, ending a decade of dollarisation.

Ncube has, however, been inconsistent on whether the country would have a fiat currency or would continue using RTGS and bond notes as a currency.

He has also not been clear on when exactly the local currency would be introduced, further creating confusion on the market.

He recently wrote in the Financial Times, saying the country would have its fiat currency later in the year.

"As the former chief economist at the African Development Bank, I have witnessed the results of currency volatility across many contexts. I have seen what works — and the reverse. And that is why, in June of this year, the government made the RTGS — a quasi-currency that will act as a bridge to the introduction of a sovereign currency later this year — the sole legal tender in Zimbabwe," Ncube wrote.

"The Zimbabwe dollar, comprising RTGS and bond notes, is now the designated sole legal tender in Zimbabwe — pending the rollout of a fiat currency later in the year. Initially, the government introduced it alongside the other currencies, with the intention of it becoming the main currency of exchange in place of the dollar, which would primarily be used as a reserve of value."

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Henry Ruzvidzo said the half-hearted approach to mono-currency system was undermining confidence.

"Prospects for industry to year-end will depend on a number of important factors, which include foreign currency availability, electricity supply and general macro-economic stability. The macro environment has been highly volatile for most of the year and does not auger well for business performance," Ruzvidzo said.

"A functional market for foreign currency requires liquidity and transparency. The continued half-hearted approach to the mono-currency system is undermining confidence in the local currency. The active support of the market by the monetary authorities is also important for stability."

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland Chapter president Golden Muoni said the interbank market, which was introduced to curb a booming parallel market for foreign currency and to make forex available, was yet to gain traction.

"We haven't seen much of the performance in the interbank market," he said.

Muoni said banks were still struggling with cash, a situation that was making their operations difficult.

"There is no change in the economy in terms of performance. We are yet to see whether civil servants salary increment would stimulate demand. Companies are producing, but the demand is very low. Currently, industry in Bulawayo is floating around 30 to 35% capacity," he said.

Muoni called upon political leaders to sit down and dialogue over the country's economic situation.

"Some of the challenges could be solved in no time if our politicians could sit down and dialogue," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

7 mins ago | 6 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

10 mins ago | 16 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

11 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

13 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

14 mins ago | 33 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

15 mins ago | 3 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

27 mins ago | 18 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

36 mins ago | 306 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1489 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3099 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3721 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4318 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1238 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 198 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days