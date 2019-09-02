Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Zimbabwe Defense Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga and the Command Element of the Prisons, Police and the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation wanted to forcefully remove Professor Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere from former President Robert Mugabe's Blue Roof residence during the bloody November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of Mugabe's iron rule.Signed minutes of a meeting between the Command Element and Mugabe indicate that Mugabe was told of the anger and frustration of thr Command Element following confirmed reports that Moyo and Kasukuwere and their families were granted refugee at Mugabe's residence.The Command Element also told Mugabe that Moyo, Kasukuwere and Ignatius Chombo faced allegations of abuse of residential land and stands in Zimbabwe.Mugabe was told that he was expected to release Moyo and Kauskuwere and their families failure to which the Command Element may consider plucking them from Blue Roof with the attendant consequences.The Command Elemented told Mugabe that the duo would be later handed over to the police after being arrested.After the coup Mugabe revealed that he kept the families of Moyoa nd Kasukuwere and ordered the two to flee to a place where they could get safety.Kasukuwere is reported to be in South Africa while Moyo is rumoured to be in Kenya.