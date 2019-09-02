Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

by Staff reporter
THE MDC in Mashonaland East province has resolved to consult its rural membership on the way forward following foiled demonstrations last month.

The opposition last week lined up protests in Marondera urban and growth points, namely Wedza, Mutoko, Mahusekwa, Murewa and Goromonzi, in a move meant to lodge their displeasure at the deteriorating economy and gross human rights abuses by State security agents.

Police, however, blocked the demonstrations citing security concerns.

On Friday, there was heavy police presence in central Marondera as anti-riot police moved in to thwart any protests by disgruntled residents.

Two days later, the opposition party held a meeting led by deputy secretary-general Jameson Timba at the MDC provincial offices in Marondera, where they resolved to consult on the way forward.

Speaking after the meeting, MDC Marondera district spokesperson Farai Nyandoro said some party members wanted to press on with demonstrations while consultations in the rural areas continue.

"The party has taken a deliberate bottom-up approach so that we all own this struggle. It's not a (Nelson) Chamisa or leadership struggle, but our struggle and that is why we were asked to give our views on the next course of action. The [Marondera] district assembly unequivocally stated that it was ready to demonstrate against the spiralling prices of basic commodities, anarchy and mediocrity," he said.

"The district reinforced the idea of decentralisation of the struggle because the challenges are national. The narrative is that of issues and ideas, debate and solutions. We are past personalisation of the struggle era, hence the need to have a dual enclave through consulting those in the rural areas."

The meeting was attended mainly by top MDC leaders in Marondera, including Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu.

The Chamisa-led party last month threatened to roll out nationwide demonstrations before police moved in to stop them.

In Harare, some protesters were assaulted in running battles with police as they proceeded with the protests despite the ban.

