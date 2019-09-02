Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FIRST Mutual Life Assurance (FMLA) has approached the High Court with an application for review following a dismissal of its application which sought to challenge the criminal charges preferred against it for failing to timeously pay a former employee's terminal benefits.

According to court papers, FMLA is facing charges of "unreasonable delay in payment of an employee's terminal benefits as defined in section 13(2) of the Labour Act".

It is the State's contention that in February 2011, FMLA, represented by Joseph Makwakwa, allegedly withheld and unreasonably delayed payment of wages and benefits owed to its former employee, Jackson Muzivi.

However, when the trial commenced on August 16, 2019 before Harare regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire, FMLA disputed the charge, arguing that the alleged offence had not been properly described and adequately particularised, such that it was vague.

In his determination, however, Nemadire threw out the application, prompting FMLA to approach the High Court for recourse.

"It is also clear from the second respondent [Nemadire]'s ruling that he did not exercise his mind to the first and main ground of the exception to the effect that the charge discloses no offence.

"The said failure by the second respondent to properly apply his mind to the nature and content of the subject clearly manifests through the remarkable brevity of his ruling of August 26, 2019. The ruling does not deal with the issue of whether the charge disclosed an offence. It only deals with the issue of whether the charge was sufficiently laid out," Makwakwa said.

"While the second respondent was presented with detailed submissions by the defence counsel, with clearly laid out basis for saying the charge did not disclose an offence, he produced a three-page judgment which failed to deal with the pertinent issues raised in the exception.

"There was not the slightest reference in the ruling to relevant submissions from counsel and any basis for rejecting those submissions."

Makwakwa said the terminal benefits, which his firm is said to have failed to pay, amounts to $864 842 640 as ordered in a 2011 Labour Court judgment.

"In 2011, because Zimbabwe had been two years into a multi-currency regime, the local currency had become moribund and could not be payable," he said.

"There was also no applicable rate in 2011 which could be used to convert Zimdollars to United States dollars simply because there was no currency called Zimdollar."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

38 secs ago | 0 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

13 mins ago | 8 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

22 mins ago | 186 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1359 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

2 hrs ago | 2802 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 909 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3508 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4047 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 666 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3406 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

$13 million upgrade for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Government addresses doctors' grievances

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

MP calls for Zifa board dissolution

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange breakdowns reverse improvement in electricity availability

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

US$700k Spar outlet opens in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Maskandi fest comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Xenophobia death toll rises to five

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on SA xenophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF historian dies

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Rentals shocker for students

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZCTU consultant in US$65,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Drunken stupor gives away robber

4 hrs ago | 497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days