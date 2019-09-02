Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
VICTIMS of State-sanctioned abductions, torture and assault have challenged the police to expeditiously investigate their cases in order to bring the culprits to book.

Human rights defender, Tatenda Mombeyarara, who was allegedly abducted by six armed men last month, said after his release from hospital he went to Harare Central Police Station yesterday in the company of his lawyer, Obey Shava, to formally file an abduction and torture report, but was told the detective handling his case had been deployed for another duty.

"We went to the police so that Mombeyarara can officially lodge his report and have his statement taken because that had not yet been done. When we went there, we were told that the officer investigating the matter was not in the office," he said.

Shava said it was important for the police to investigate the matter without fear or favour and bring to account the culprits so that justice could be served.

"We are calling for genuine investigations and the arrest and trial of those behind the abductions. In the past, the people have not been helpful and investigations have not been transparent and professional. We hope that they can bring new confidence in the institution and deliver on their constitutional mandate," Shava said.

MDC youth leader Blessing Kanotunga, who also reportedly fell victim to the alleged abductions after the foiled demonstration last month, also said he was pushing for his matter to be investigated.

At least 30 activists were reportedly abducted from their homes and severely assaulted, but government has denied responsibility.

"I am convinced that the police and State know who is behind these abductions, mine included. If they are not, let them arrest at least just one of those involved and bring them before the courts. Our police have always managed to investigate complicated cases and arrested suspects in all the other matters that are non-political, but when it is about politics they just don't find their teeth," he said.

Zimbabwe Peace Project director Jestina Mukoko, speaking on the abductions recently, said she was hurt when some top government officials claimed that the abductions of civil society and opposition activists were stage-managed.

"I went to see Mombeyarara in hospital; he had been beaten to the extent that they stripped him of his dignity. He said to me I have nothing to be ashamed of, you can come and see. He stripped his clothes, showing me his backside. Nobody can self-inflict that damage. Abductions and torture are real and the State, if it's not involved, should act to end them," she said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the law enforcement agents would leave no stone unturned in their quest to bring closure to all reported cases.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

5 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

7 mins ago | 4 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

9 mins ago | 14 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

12 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

13 mins ago | 30 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

14 mins ago | 3 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

26 mins ago | 17 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

35 mins ago | 300 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1482 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3089 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3709 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4309 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 404 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1236 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3573 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days