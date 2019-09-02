Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bank adopts new strategy

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FIRST Capital Bank, formerly Barclays Bank Zimbabwe, has adopted an 'ever-changing' strategy going forward due to the monetary policy changes made in the country this year.

This comes as banks are sceptical of government over its flip flops concerning its monetary policy.

In a statement accompanying the company's financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, First Capital Bank chairman Sydney Mtsambiwa said the bank expects the macro-economic environment to remain in transitional mode into the foreseeable future.

"Key monetary policies pronounced culminated in the removal of the multi-currency system and adoption of the Zimdollar as the sole legal tender. This was a major adjustment, impacting both business and transacting public. The bank is continuously monitoring these policy changes, and adapting its strategy as appropriate. While doing this, the bank also continues to assist its clients to understand and navigate the policy changes," he said.

Going forward, he said "the recent investment in the new information technology systems by the bank will provide an enhanced digital product offering and improved customer experience. The bank remains focused to deliver superior value to its customers and broader stakeholders on a sustainable basis into the future”.

During the period under review, the bank registered a profit after-tax of $68,1 million, translating to basic earnings per share of 3,16 cents for the period from a 2018 comparative of 0,63 cents.

While this is an increase from the comparative 2018 period of $13,61 million, it must be noted that earnings from last year were valued in United States dollars.

"A significant part of earnings reflects the revaluation of investments, which includes the effect of change in the functional currency. The underlying trading result takes into account costs associated with the migration of the bank's information technology systems," Mtsambiwa said.

Net fee and commission income grew by 74% in the period under review to $23,45 million from a 2018 comparative of $13,5 million. The growth included the effect of the exchange rate.

However, growth in net interest income remained largely flat at $19,34 million in the period from a 2018 comparative of $18,85 million with the latter figure having a US$ value.

The bank's loans and advances to customers were up at $270,12 million from a 2018 comparative of $143,12 million. Mortgage, personal and term loans dominated this space.

Assets grew by 144,14% to $1,44 billion in the period under review from a 2018 comparative of $590,4 million. The growth was due to a huge increase in cash and bank balances of nearly 900% to $790,51 million from 2018 value of $83,53 million. As such, this could be attributed to exchange gains following the reintroduction of the Zimdollar.

In terms of capitalisation, the total regulatory capital base closed at $229 million, of which the core capital was $174 million as at end of the reviewed period.

The core capital remained higher than the central bank stipulated amount of $100 million as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has not changed the levels despite the reintroduction of a local currency.

"The bank's total capital adequacy ratio closed the half year at 29% up from 25% in June 2018. This is above the minimum requirement of 12% and it reflects significant capacity to deploy more assets. The bank's liquidity ratio at 58% remains significantly above the regulatory minimum of 30%," Mutsambiwa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

4 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

5 mins ago | 3 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

7 mins ago | 10 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

8 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

10 mins ago | 5 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

11 mins ago | 23 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

12 mins ago | 3 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

24 mins ago | 15 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

33 mins ago | 292 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1470 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

2 hrs ago | 3061 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 963 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3683 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4281 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days