Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa shields purse

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa), whose account was recently garnished over a US$518 331 debt owed to former administrator Lazarus Mhurushomana, has petitioned the High Court with an urgent chamber application seeking to stay execution of its bank account held with Ecobank.

Zifa said if execution of its bank account were to proceed as scheduled on September 2, 2019, it would be sanctioned by the world's football body, Fifa, since the funds that are meant for football development would be gobbled by its spiralling debt to various service providers and former employees.

The matter was yesterday briefly heard by High Court judge Justice Alpheus Chitakunye, who postponed it to today after advising Mhurushomana, who was self-acting, to seek legal advice.

In his founding affidavit, Zifa president Felton Kamambo said there were fears that the execution of his association's bank account would also derail both the men and women's soccer team matches set to be played in and outside Zimbabwe.

"As of now, applicant (Zifa) is about to host the senior women national team international match between Zimbabwe and Zambia on September 1, 2019. The men's national team is scheduled to play Somalia in Djibouti on September 7, 2019 in the World Cup qualifier. Further, the Under-23 team are scheduled to play South Africa on September 8, 2019. The funds that are held in the applicant's bank accounts are supposed to be used in the logistics for hosting of the said matches," Kamambo said.

"The applicant received funds from its international governing body, being Fifa, and the said money is to be used for specific purposes, being football development. Applicant is under strict instructions not to utilise the said funds for any other purposes other than the intended purposes. As such, if the money is to be used to pay creditors, applicant faces the risk of sanctions from Fifa, which includes suspension of any additional funding."

Kamambo added that if the writ of execution was allowed to stand, an illegality would be perpetrated in that Mhurushomana will be executing an order of the court without compliance with the ruling of the High Court, adding that in the event that the money was transferred to Mhurushomana, Zifa would face the risk of not being able to recover it.

Kamambo further argued that the writ obtained by Mhurushomana was not lawful in that the first order against Zifa was granted on September 17, 2013, but Mhurushomana only obtained the writ of execution on July 26, 2019.

"Respondent did not revive the court order and as such the date of issuance of the writ of execution against the court order had superannuated. The issuance of the writ of execution was in contravention of order 40 rule 324 of the rules of this honourable court," he said.

Kamambo further said Mhurushomana obtained another writ of execution in 2014, which writ was executed by the sheriff over the same judgment, but the latter did not provide a distribution account of the proceeds realised and distributed in the judicial sale in execution.

"As such, the first respondent is in possession of two writs of execution over the same judgment, with the writs of execution being different writs to be realised therefrom. Applicant will suffer irreparable harm in that its funds will be transferred to the first respondent, premised on a superannuated judgment," he said.

Zifa is represented by Chenaimoyo Gumiro.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Calls to boycott Mafikizolo concert due to xenophobia

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

11 mins ago | 12 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

12 mins ago | 33 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

14 mins ago | 24 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

14 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

17 mins ago | 6 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

17 mins ago | 39 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

18 mins ago | 6 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

30 mins ago | 21 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

40 mins ago | 333 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1516 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3166 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 987 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3767 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 58 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days