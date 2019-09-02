WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

No need for xenophobia. Zimbabwe & South Africa are one country. We trade at least $2bn with South Africa annually & if we withheld the business SA would feel the pain. pic.twitter.com/FxDt3R0vHb — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) September 3, 2019

Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says Ndebele people who were led by King Mzilikazi were accommodated by Zimbabwe when they settled in the western part of the country fleeing Zulu King Shaka.Mutodi urged South Africans to stop xenophobic attacks in that country because Zimbabwe was housing about three million people of South African descent."No need for xenophobia. Zimbabwe and South Africa are one country. We trade at least $2bn with South Africa annually and if we withheld the business SA would feel the pain." Mutodi said.Nhlambabaloyi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni said the utterances by Mutodi were reckless.Said Ndiweni, "Absolute Hogwash!I did not respond to his Attack on my person but this is very irresponsible, how can this man be a government mouthpiece?"Watch the video below: