Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said South Africa must apply "a bit of force" to deal with xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.Mnangagwa, addressing Zimbabwean nationals in Cape Town, said the attacks on foreigners can only be contained by punitive measures."I have no doubt that the authorities here will not fold hands, they must bring sanity and to do so they must apply a bit of force," said Mnangagwa.Posting on Twitter, Mnangagwa applauded South African Authorities for making efforts to stop the xenophobic attacks."We strongly condemn all forms of hate driven violence and applaud the South African Authorities for the swift way they have responded," said Mnangagwa."We are closely following the situation and are in regular contact with our South African counterparts and His Excellency Cde Cyril Ramaphosa."The xenophobic attacks have since claimed the lives of five people and caused massive destruction of properties belonging to foreigners.