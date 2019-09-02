Nurse in charge rapes maid

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 37-YEAR-OLD nurse in charge at Ruyamuro clinic in Guruve has been arrested for allegedly raping his workmate's maid.Sources familiar with the incident told this publication that the suspect raped the complainant once and is set to appear at Bindura regional court today."We arrested Mazvani Milton (37) the nurse in charge Ruyamuro clinic after he allegedly raped a maid once without protection,"said the source.Allegations are that Mazvani entered into the maid's (17) room around 10 pm and closed the complainant's mouth with a cloth before raping her.The matter came to light the following morning when the complainant told her uncle about the rape who then accompanied the victim to the police station to file a report.