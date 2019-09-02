Latest News Editor's Choice


African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame has officially written to South Africa's Department of International Relations and Coperation (DIRCO) saying he is no longer attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa meeting being held in Cape Town.

Kagame joins thee Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Malawi who have also reportedly withdrawn their participation as well, citing the recent violence and the looting of shops belonging to foreign nationals especially in Gauteng.

Reports from Zambia indicate that the country has also cancelled a scheduled friendly match with Bafana Bafana of South Africa citing security concerns.


DIRCO spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele was quoting by South African media saying, "I can confirm that we did receive confirmation from Rwanda that the president has withdrawn but we did not get an indication that it is because of the sporadic violence taking place in South Africa at the moment. With DRC and Malawi have not received any official correspondent so we are unable to confirm if they are not coming or they are coming."



Source - Byo24News

