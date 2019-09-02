PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Marching to the WEF venue in Cape Town‼️



Zanu PF Cape Town Solidarity March updates. pic.twitter.com/dU6BWoYcxT — ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) September 4, 2019

Members of ruling party ZANU PF in Cape Town staged a solidarity march in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is in South Africa to attend the World Economic Forum.The marchers carried placards that denounced sanctions and corruption.Malawi, DRC and Rwanda have snubbed the event due to xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.