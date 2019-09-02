Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Members of ruling party ZANU PF in  Cape Town staged a solidarity march in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is in South Africa to attend the World Economic Forum.


The marchers carried placards that denounced sanctions and corruption.



Malawi, DRC and Rwanda have snubbed the event due to xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

2 hrs ago | 2202 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

2 hrs ago | 780 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

2 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3041 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

3 hrs ago | 1127 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

3 hrs ago | 936 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zifa shields purse

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

4 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Cabinet approves aid policy

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Fatal crash at Umguza bridge

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 42%

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Police ban on dangerous weapons

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

$13 million upgrade for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Government addresses doctors' grievances

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

MP calls for Zifa board dissolution

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Hwange breakdowns reverse improvement in electricity availability

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

US$700k Spar outlet opens in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Maskandi fest comes to Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Xenophobia death toll rises to five

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on SA xenophobia attacks

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zanu-PF historian dies

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Rentals shocker for students

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

ZCTU consultant in US$65,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Drunken stupor gives away robber

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Downing of Rhodesian Viscount plane revisited

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Fifa wants unloved Chiyangwa back at Zifa

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

'Vote Zanu-PF in by-elections,' says Matemadanda

4 hrs ago | 272 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days