PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa
Members of ruling party ZANU PF in Cape Town staged a solidarity march in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is in South Africa to attend the World Economic Forum.
The marchers carried placards that denounced sanctions and corruption.
Malawi, DRC and Rwanda have snubbed the event due to xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa.
Marching to the WEF venue in Cape Town‼️— ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) September 4, 2019
Zanu PF Cape Town Solidarity March updates. pic.twitter.com/dU6BWoYcxT
