'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
The current wave of xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa is initiated and sponsored by the South Africa government the Economic Freedom Fighters Spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has alleged.

In a Twitter t6hread posted on Wednesday Ndlozi said the government of South Africa was under the ANC was not creating a conducive environment for its citizens to get jobs.

Read the unedited thread below:

The violent looting that is taking place in Gauteng is a popular continuation of what government & the SAPS were doing two weeks ago on "counterfeit" confiscations from black foreign nationals. It is a state initiated & sponsored xenophobic violence targeting Africans!

The spread of Illegal or counterfeit goods is not exclusively done by Africans. They are everywhere, even in Malls like in Sandton, China Mall etc. SO, it is a LIE that government was confiscating counterfeit goods. They were engaged in a program to antagonize Africans!

There is problem of crime in South Africa & lawlessness. This problem is NOT caused by non-South Africans. But by corrupt, inefficient and lazy policing. You want to fix crime, MARCH/PROTEST to/at a police station. They are the ones who are collaborating with criminals!

The reality that South Africans must face is: even if all our African siblings from the continent can leave. You will still be unemployed, hungry & in danger of RAPE, MURDER & CRIME WHY? Because YOU are the problem. Your government, the one you VOTE for, doesn't care about you!



The REASON police have not done work with "counterfeit" goods & DRUGS is because they benefit from it through an underground economy of BRIBERY. So, EVEN if you can shutdown boarders to Africans, DRUGS & COUNTERFEIT goods will be from local & non-African shops like China, Europe!

Black South Africans face the greatest suffering from Government & white Monopoly Capital. This is who has failed to give you jobs. They have also failed to make the country safe. There is no foreigner that messed up your country. FACE IT: ANC messed up your country!

It's not foreigners that stole your job, it is white monopoly capital that refuses to give you a job. It is also the ANC that refuses/failed to create a Job for you. BUT after chasing foreigners away; you will still be unemployed! Then what are you going to blame: OTHER TRIBES?




Source - Byo24News

