Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

News / National

by newzimbabwe

Zapu acting president, Isaac Mabuka has implored the people of Mangwe in Matebeleland South not to fall to Zanu-PF bribery tictics during this weekend's by-election.Mangwe constituency fell vacant following the recent death of Zanu-PF MP Obedingwa Mguni through illness.Zapu will be contesting against candidates from Zanu-PF, MDC and other political parties.Addressing party supporters in the constituency over the weekend, Mabuka pleaded with the people in the constituency not to be deceived by food hand-outs and cheap party regalia at expense of long lasting priorities like infrastructural development that last for prosperity."You see them now (Zanu-PF), they are back to give you food and party regalia and promise you heaven and earth yet we still have roads impassable, clinics and schools far apart. Is that not madness on our part?" said Mabuka.Mabuka blamed the Zanu-PF led government for the current xenophobic attacks being targeted at Zimbabweans and other foreigners in South Africa's Gauteng Province."Now your children are being killed in South Africa by xenophobia."This is because they ran away from the poverty that the Zanu-PF government has subjected our people to."It is for everyone to see that Zanu-PF has destroyed not only your lives but the future of your children who are now scattered all over neighbouring countries," said Mabuka.In a bid to retain the seat, Zanu-PF over the weekend dispatched party heavyweights who include national chairperson, Oppa Muchinguri and national party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo in the constituency to drum up support for the late Mguni's wife who is representing the party.