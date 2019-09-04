Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

by newzimbabwe
04 Sep 2019 at 12:35hrs | Views
THE Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T, often scorned by opposition rivals for being too close to common opponent Zanu-PF, has called on the ruling party to dump its proposed anti-sanctions march and instead march against current xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

This comes after Zanu-PF has set this Thursday for a Harare march on European Union and US sanctions imposed nearly two decades ago as a response to rghts abuses and poll theft by the Zanu-PF led administration.

Zanu-PF says its march was in solidarity with SADC member States that have stood firmly in support of the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

MDC-T spokesperson, Khaliphani Phungeni told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday that Zanu-PF would rather change its theme for the march and focus it on condemnation for fierce xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans and other foreigners in South Africa.

"Our stance is that sanctions must go as they don't serve the purported purpose. Rather they are responsible for the suffering of our people not its targets.

"We have no view with regards to the Zanu-PF march except to say if they were marching against the xenophobic attacks currently happening in South Africa, that would have been something considering those who are out of the country are as a result of their (Zanu-PF ) mis-governance ," said Phungeni.

The MDC-T spokesperson said government should prioritise the protection of its citizens outside its borders.

"Our position is that the xenophobic attacks must be the priority since it is something within the government's capacity to address this issue together with the ANC," he said.

At least one person died and several shops and property belonging to foreigners of African descent including Zimbabweans were burnt and looted in fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa's Gauteng Province.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days