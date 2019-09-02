Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
44 secs ago | Views
In a development which could further stoke political tensions in the country, the Zanu-PF youth league wants opposition leader Nelson Chamisa thrown in jail over remarks that he made during an MDC rally at the weekend.

According to the Daily News, this comes as the MDC and pro-democracy activists are still reeling from a vicious crackdown by jittery authorities which has resulted in dozens of opposition and rights defenders going into hiding.  

Yesterday, the Zanu-PF youth league raised the political stakes in the country a notch higher after it called for the jailing of Chamisa, whom it accused of making treasonous statements and threatening to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power illegally during a rally in Glen View suburb on Sunday.

"We have said it before that the MDC led by childish Nelson Chamisa is a terrorist organisation that is hell-bent on effecting an illegal change of government, but some thought we were seeing mirages.

"Previously, it was the likes of Job Sikhala who made the treasonous statements to unconstitutionally remove a people-elected … government, but now the party's president Nelson Chamisa … is talking of using guns against government.

"Chamisa made subversive statements and he should face the consequences because in this country no one is above the law and the MDC leader should be put behind bars to answer for his misguided and reckless statements.

"We hope the police will do their job and we hope to see Chamisa answering to those charges," youth league boss Pupurai Togarepi said.

Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days