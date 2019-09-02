Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa, Mmusi Maimane, have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to help resolve the Zimbabwean political and economic crisis.

With xenophobic violence erupting in South Africa targeting foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, Nigerians, Zambians and other African nationals who are staying in the southern African country either legally or as economic refugees, Chamisa and Maimane said the solution lies in Ramaphosa intervening to "help Zimbabweans help themselves"

Maimane took to social media yesterday to call upon Zimbabwe's southern neighbour to abandon its quiet diplomacy when dealing with the country's problems emanating from a disputed election between Mnangagwa and Chamisa last year.

"Fellow South Africans, we cannot adopt quiet diplomacy when it comes to Zimbabwe. Reports are such that over 2 million Zim citizens went to bed hungry last night and every other. The country is fast becoming a failed state, acts of violence on the rise therefore SA must intervene," Maimane said on micro blogging site, Twitter.

Maimane's plea to the South African government comes on the back of the recent banning of nationwide demonstrations that had been planned by the MDC.

Government's high-handed reaction to the demonstrations drew a sharp rebuke from the international community led by the USA and the European Union, while the African Union and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) have been conspicuous by their silence.

Reacting to Maimane's call, Chamisa expressed his appreciation of the solidarity and concern over the on-going xenophobic violence, emphasising the need for South Africa to help Zimbabwe.

Chamisa wants Ramaphosa to mediate in talks with Mnangagwa at a time when Zimbabwe is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years.

Source - Daily News

