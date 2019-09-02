Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF drills 15 boreholes in Glen View ahead of the by-election

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF has moved in to drill 15 boreholes in Glen View south constituency which has been hit by critical water shortages as result of negligence by the MDC led local authority.

Located in Glen View South, Churu farm is a marginal suburb that accommodates thousands of families whose future remains uncertain with the local authority taking time regularise their stay.

The families are now pinning their hopes on ruling Zanu-PF party candidate, Offad Muchume who has proved his mettle by mobilising resources from central government to drill 15 boreholes and regularise the housing scheme ahead of the by-election set for this Saturday.

"We have long been neglected, we were settled here long back on promises that our stands will be regulated, but since MDC has been in power, nothing happened, so we believe that  we will vote for Zanu-PF at the 7 September by-election, as it has been fulfilling its promises," said one of the residents.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda was also given an opportunity to drum up support for the party candidate.

"MDC has failed to provide clean water. The water, if available, contains human waste, but you hear the president of MDC, Chamisa telling you to vote for that. You should use the coming by-election to vote for Muchume of Zanu-PF, who has the capacity to bring development through central government," said Matemadanda.

Glen View South Constituency has been cited as the epicentre of cholera outbreaks which have claimed several lives over the years.

The seat was left vacant following the death of MDC legislator Vimbai Tsvangirai Java.

Source - zbc

