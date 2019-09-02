Iron-age smelting sites discovered near Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Historical metal smelting sites have been discovered in Jafuta near Victoria Falls with calls for further exploration of the area which is believed to be rich in cultural heritage.Recent and past archeological evidence suggests that the area around Victoria Falls is rich in cultural heritage which can easily be turned into tourist attractions.Several historical smelting sites were recently discovered around Jafuta Forest a few kilometers outside the resort town.Jafuta Estate Manager Dion Stephan who stumbled upon the ancient metal smelting site said they are engaging the relevant authorities to carry out further exploration given the significance to preserve such historical sites."We discovered these sites as we were fencing this land and we are convinced that there were settlements here and what we see here points to smelting activities," said Stephan.He added that the resort town which is host to one of the seven natural wonders of the world stands to benefit more from transforming such sites into tourist attractions.According to historians, the Victoria Falls area appears to have been the favoured locality for the middle Stone Age hunters and gatherers living on side of the Zambezi River.Boasting of a diverse and rich cultural heritage, Zimbabwe is home to several UNESCO world heritage sites.Ancient ruins such as The Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo ranks as one of the best-known artifacts of African civilisation before the Industrial Revolution.