Mutsvangwa sends a message to Zimbabweans in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
 The Minister of  Information and Publicity Monica Mutsvangwa has urged Zimbabweans living and travelling to South Africa to exercise extreme caution during the xenophobic wave that is sweeping across the neighboring country.

In  a press statement on Wednesday, the minister said, "All Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to the country are urged to take necessary precaution to ensure their safety."

Mutsvanga said the government of 0President Emmerson Mnangagwa extends its heartfelt sympathy to Zimbabweans and other Africans who are victims of the senseless violence orgy in South Africa.

Read the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

