Zifa challenges Cosafa to furnish them with Fifa correspondence on Chiyangwa

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA have asked COSAFA to furnish them with correspondence from FIFA on which they based their communication saying the ban on the region's football boss, Philip Chiyangwa, was null and void.

The ZIFA position shows the domestic national game is still a long way from bringing down the landmines which have transformed it into a minefield. FIFA have been trying to find a resolution to the crisis in Zimbabwe football by reaching out to many of the principal characters in the game.

The world football governing body's officials have been communicating with Chiyangwa and other parties to try and find a breakthrough.

Last week, COSAFA general secretary, Sue Destombes, advised the region's football leaders that, after consultations with FIFA, they had been advised ZIFA's ban on Chyangwa was null and void and had, in fact, mandated the regional football leader to help find a resolution to the challenges affecting domestic football. ZIFA have now responded to that letter.

"We refer to your letter to all COSAFA Member Association president regarding the above and dated 30 August 2019,'' ZIFA chief executive, Joseph Mamutse, wrote.

"We have taken note that you claim to have received a letter from FIFA with their alleged "opinion that the Ban served on Dr Chiyangwa is a nullity . . ."

"You further claim in the same letter that FIFA had mandated Dr Chiyangwa in consultation with ZIFA, SRC and the Government of  Zimbabwe to find lasting solutions on "ongoing problems" in Zimbabwe, whatever that means.

"We kindly request you favour us and the rest of the COSAFA membership with that communication from FIFA that allegedly lifted or nullified the Ban as well as mandated Dr Chiyangwa to find solutions in Zimbabwean Football.

"It is our sincere hope that you are not deliberately putting words in FIFA's mouth because such will be regrettable. Kindly note we have a letter from FIFA to ZIFA which was delivered last week and which basically was a reply to our letter to FIFA and enquiry for more details related to the ban of Dr Chiyangwa and Mr Sibanda.

"Such a letter has not nullified anything."

Source - th eherald

