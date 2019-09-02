Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt condemns violent SA attacks

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Government has condemned flaring attacks on citizens from other African countries in South Africa  which have so far left five people dead, shops looted and property burnt down.

Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Nigeria — whose nationals reside and travel to the neighbouring country — have also issued travel warnings to their citizens.

Since Monday, shops owned by nationals from across Africa were looted while haulage trucks driven by foreigners were also targeted. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades in an attempt to stop the looting. At least 189 people have been arrested.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to that country to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

"We extent our heartfelt sympathies to all Zimbabweans and other African nationals who suffered from the senseless orgy of violence in South Africa.

"The Government and the people of Zimbabwe condemn the barbaric acts, which clearly offends the spirit of African unity and solidarity as espoused by the African Union founding fathers in Addis Ababa in 1963," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the despicable attacks come at an opportune time when African leaders had just launched the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

"The despicable attacks comes at an opportune time when African leaders have just launched a continent-wide Africa Free Trade Area, which has opened exciting economic opportunities that facilitate free movement of capital, labour, goods and services.

"We applaud the South African Government for their swift intervention to end the violence and bring the perpetrators to book. All Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to the country are urged to take the necessary precaution to ensure their safety," she said.

Nigeria also summoned the South African ambassador to express "displeasure over the treatment of her citizens" and said it would despatch a special envoy. Zambia also cancelled an international friendly football match which was slated for Lusaka on Saturday against South Africa's national men's team Bafana Bafana.

Nigerian singers have also boycotted shows in South Africa. Telecoms operator MTN yesterday shut all stores and service centres in Nigeria until further notice after its facilities in three cities were attacked.

The facilities were attacked in retaliation by the Nigerians. Nigeria is MTN's biggest market, with 58 million users in 2018 and accounts for a third of the South African group's core profit.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

50 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

1 hr ago | 238 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

3 hrs ago | 5372 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

5 hrs ago | 4596 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 4548 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4568 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

6 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

6 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

6 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

6 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mphoko further remanded

6 hrs ago | 717 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

6 hrs ago | 1787 Views

MDC youths on high alert

6 hrs ago | 840 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

6 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

6 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 765 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

Motorist shot by cop wants $100 000

7 hrs ago | 242 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days