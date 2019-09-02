Temba Mliswa gets top post in parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has earned himself a new position as Chairperson of a newly formed Sports Club of Parliamentarians.Announcing the Committee Mliswa said, "Yesterday (Tuesday), some committee members of the newly formed Parliament Sports Club The Patriots paid a courtesy call to the Speaker, Hon. Adv. Jacob Mudenda who is in great support of the initiative aimed at promoting wellness in Parly."The Committee is Chaired by myself with Hon. Nomathemba Ndlovu as Vice, Hon. Saruwaka SG, Hon. Chipato Deputy SG, Mr. Zvamada Sec Finance, Mr. Nyamuramba Sec Information and Publicity with Honourables Mhona, Chinyanzvavana, Charewa & Chitanda as Committee Members."Mliswa said the Committee will be participating in various activities with parliamentarians of neighbouring countries."We'll be taking part in various sporting activities against Parliamentarians in the SADC region as well as holding events like "The Speaker's Walk" every quarter. A healthy body is a healthy mind and wellness is strategically important for overall health & vitality across the board."Mliswa is a well-know fitness trainer and sports person.