Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Cape Town showdown, an e-sports tournament scheduled for the South African city, is one of the first major casualties of on-going xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring country.

Dubbed Tekken World Tour 2019, the tournament was expected to run from September 7 to 8 and Zimbabwe was one of the countries which had confirmed participation.

"Unfortunately, we have had to shelve plans to send our team due to the current situation in that country," the founder and director of E-Sport Zimbabwe, Thomas Arnold Phiri, said on Tuesday.

E-sport is a Fifa-registered sport involving computer games, and in Zimbabwe it is currently registered under the Sports and Recreation Commission.

"Nkosie Dlamini from Bulawayo was scheduled to represent Zimbabwe in the two-day tournament, but participants from all over Africa are concerned about their safety," Phiri said.

South Africa has been rocked by widespread xenophobia attacks targeting foreigners.

Running battles between the South African Police Services and rioters have been reported in most big cities, where in some cases foreigners have retaliated.

"We cannot risk although Dlamini's travel arrangements had been concluded," Phiri said.

The tournament in Cape Town was also in preparation for a bigger African tournament set for Kenya later this year.

Phiri said E-Sport Zimbabwe had a membership of 94 and was currently setting up a national league.

"We have a sponsorship challenge, and if we overcome that hurdle, our game will grow. We are determined," Phiri said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

19 mins ago | 122 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 7053 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4930 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3752 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4784 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1888 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 613 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days