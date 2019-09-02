Latest News Editor's Choice


Online youth empowerment project seeks submissions

EMPOWERMENT Zone, a youth organisation focusing on empowerment, is calling on artists from different disciplines to submit their works so that they showcase selected talented youths on their online platforms.

Running under the theme Support Zimbabwean Youth Talent Campaign, talent submissions will open from September 15 to October 15.

Empowerment Zone founder and former Kadoma junior mayor, Ray Chemvura, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they were passionate about showcasing and distributing creative content from the young people.

"We want young artists to play a part in this life-changing phase, where content that is originally by the youth — from poems, books, motivational videos, songs and drama — will be published for free on our online platforms," he said. "This is in a bid to promote Zimbabwean youth talent."

Chemvura, who is also a published author, said they were working towards ensuring that their platform would become a game-changer for the young artists.

"The platform will be a game-changer to some artists. Some of these upcoming artists do not even have a large following and I, being an author who published two books at 18, attracted a large following and their association with me will help them get noticed," he said.

Chemvura said he appreciated that it was difficult to attract attention, so he wanted to make it easier for the upcoming artists.

"The posts will not be shared on the Empowerment Zone page only, but also my personal timeline and some colleagues who have dedicated themselves to make this campaign work," he said.

He said the campaign, which they started last year under the programme Motivate World Youth Challenge was meant to unlock the talents that are within Zimbabwe.

Most Popular In 7 Days