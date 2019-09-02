Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOLLOWING the xenophobic attacks targeted at foreigners in South Africa, organisers of the Mafikizolo's Back in Town Concert yesterday called off the show that was scheduled for tomorrow at the Harare International Conference Centre.Xenophobia reared its ugly head last week in Tshwane before spreading to Johannesburg and other areas on Monday, with a number of foreign-owned shops being burnt and several others looted.The concert organisers, PromaEvents, cancelled the show following widespread calls to boycott the event.Concert co-ordinator Blessing Jeke said fans that had purchased tickets in advance can hold on to them as the show will be held at a later date.In a video clip, Mafikizolo urged their government to take strong and harsh steps against perpetrators of violence."Harare, we are Mafikizolo, we would like to say to our loved fans in Zimbabwe, the loving people of Zimbabwe, the show we were supposed to perform at this coming Friday at HICC has been cancelled because of what is currently happening in our country; violence, the crime, killings that are happening to our brothers and sisters across the continent," Theo Kgosinkwe said."We condemn all kinds of violence, hate speech, xenophobia attack and anything that is wrong against our brothers and sisters. Unite Africa and let's be one."His counterpart, Nhlanhla Nciza, echoed similar sentiments."We would like to let our brothers and sisters to know that as Mafikizolo, we condemn the killings that has been taking place, the killings of our innocent brothers and sisters from the African continent," she said.