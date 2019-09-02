Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
MATABELELAND chiefs secretary Nothiwani Dlodlo has questioned the silence of the National Chiefs' Council president Fortune Charumbira following the incarceration of outspoken Ntabazinduna chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, a move he said showed that traditional leaders had been stripped of their power.

Chief Ndiweni was recently sentenced to an effective 18 months in jail for malicious damage to property belonging to his subject, Feti Mbele. He was being charged with his 23 subjects who all received community service sentences. Chief Ndiweni was last week released on $500 bail, pending appeal.

Dlodlo said Chief Ndiweni's incarceration had virtually destroyed the institution of traditional leadership and took away the dignity of chiefs and the command element they used to wield in rural communities under their jurisdictions.

"The cost to retain the status quo is immeasurable, taking into account the silence by the National Chiefs' Council to issue a statement informing other chiefs about their fellow traditional leader's predicament," Dlodlo said.

"From now onwards, chiefs have lost their authority and relevance because even the parent ministry [Local Government] failed to issue a statement. That shows you that chiefs are now sidelined. It's not about Chief Ndiweni, but the whole institution of traditional leadership."

Dlodlo said the jailing of Chief Ndiweni implies that traditional leaders no longer have the jurisdiction to preside over their subjects since there was no guarantee that they would not be sued. Dlodlo's remarks come after Chief Mathema recently said he suspected the existence of a third hand into Chief Ndiweni's predicament.

Mathema said the chief's offence and value of the property destroyed did not warrant imposition of a harsh sentence on the vocal chief. He said if the State was not satisfied with the chief's judgment of the case under spotlight, it should not have resorted to "underhand judiciary sentencing" of the chief.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

18 mins ago | 121 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 7044 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4926 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4927 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3748 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4784 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 760 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1887 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 613 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days