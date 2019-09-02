G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare magistrate yesterday postponed the trial of former Zanu-PF's G40 faction heavyweights Ignatius Chombo, Kudzanai Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Nleya to tomorrow.The quartet — Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe and Nleya — appeared before magistrate Hosea Mujaya.Chombo is facing several allegations of corruption, fraud and criminal abuse of office and his matter was stopped by the High Court while awaiting his application for a permanent stay of proceedings after he challenged his arrest, saying he was abducted and his constitutional rights were violated.He is also jointly charged with Chipanga, Hamandishe and Nleya on criminal nuisance charges for wearing Zanu-PF regalia after they had been expelled from the ruling party.