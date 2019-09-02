Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Varsity employees get salary hike

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has hiked salaries for State university workers in a move that will see cleaners at institutions of higher learning earning more than teachers and college lecturers.

Acting Higher and Tertiary Education permanent secretary Martha Muguti, in a circular to all State universities dated September 3, said negotiations for cost of living adjustments were still on-going.

According to the new salary structure, cleaners, who used to earn about $618 per month, will now be paid $1 106 and kitchen porters, who used to earn about $701, will now earn $1 256, way above most teachers who still earn an average of $1 000 after the 76% pay hike accepted by the Apex Council last month.

Security guards, senior cleaners, laboratory assistants and messengers will now earn $1 512 a month, up from $845.

Copy typists, telephonists, clerical assistants and janitors will now earn $1 935 up from $1 100, while senior secretaries, receptionists and senior clerks will earn about $2 168, up from $1 232.

Teaching assistants, assistant lecturers, and administration assistants will now earn $3 270, up from $1 890, while lecturers will now earn about $4 827 from $2 790. Executive deans, professors and dean of students will now earn $6 606, up from $3 980.

The review came after the university lecturers threatened to down tools starting Tuesday citing incapacitation. Early this year, University of Zimbabwe workers wrote to the institution requesting to be allowed to stay at the institution because they could no longer afford transport costs.

The review comes after government increased salaries for the rest of its workers by 76% after a National Joint Negotiating Forum meeting, but teachers have rejected the offer and threatened a crippling strike when schools open for the third term next week.

Source - newsday

