Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo, who was arrested recently alongside seven other party officials for allegedly mobilising a demonstration which was slated for August 19 in Bulawayo, had her bail conditions relaxed yesterday.Khumalo, Senator Helen Zivira and six other party activists were arrested in Bulawayo on August 17 for organising the protest, which was later banned by the police.They spent two days in police cells and appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya, charged with publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State.They are out on $200 bail each.Yesterday, the seven appeared in court on routine remand, where the State relaxed Khumalo's reporting conditions.She is no longer expected to report to the CID Law and Order Section.The seven were remanded to September 17.However, her co-accused's reporting conditions remained unchanged as they are expected to report every Friday at Tshabalala Police Station.Police have also released Khumalo's parliamentary vehicle, seized a fortnight ago, in compliance with Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa's order.Khumalo's lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni, yesterday confirmed the release of his client's vehicle."She took the order to the police on Monday and they released the vehicle," Nyoni said.Tshabalala Police Station had impounded the vehicle and held it as an exhibit.