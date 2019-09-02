Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi was yesterday summoned to appear before a Harare magistrate to explain his decision to stop the trial of a Harare man who allegedly used high-profile people's names to swindle unsuspecting clients of various amounts of money.

Leon Gomani (29) is facing more than 20 counts of fraud and the matter is already on defence after magistrate Morgan Nemadire dismissed his application for discharge.

But in a surprise turn of events, the State, represented by Sheila Mupindu, asked for the matter to be stopped for three weeks, saying she had allegedly received a communiqué from Hodzi.

In the case, Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana and Zanu-PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa testified as their names were the ones used to swindle several people.

Former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Chief Justice Luke Malaba were also expected to testify in the matter.

However, Nemadire asked the State the law they were using to stop proceedings that had already been on defence, upon which Mupindu replied that it was by request from the PG.

Nemadire stood down the matter and asked Mupindu to call Hodzi to come and testify on the law he was using, but Hodzi failed to appear at around 11am.

"I want the PG to come down and address me on reasons why this matter is being postponed. If he is withdrawing, he should just say so. I will not pass the ruling of the postponement unless he comes because I can sense corruption in this matter," Nemadire said.

The magistrate then stood down the matter again to 2pm, but Hodzi failed to appear. Senior prosecutor Clemence Chimbari then came and addressed the court, saying Hodzi was no longer coming.

Chimbari told the court that Hodzi had said the matter be stopped for three weeks so that he could look into the issues of complaints into the matter.

He was, however, asked to read in court sections of the law which stipulate that the PG could stop proceedings after an accused had pleaded not guilty.

When pressured by Nemadire to explain, Chimbari said it was just a request by the PG to stop the trial for three weeks.

"What is the legal basis of stopping a matter that is already at defence case? This is now not a State's case; you closed your case and it is now the accused's time to explain," Nemadire charged.

"We do court applications in terms of the law. The PG cannot stop these proceedings at this stage. Tell the PG to come tomorrow. He cannot just receive a complaint from somebody else out there and decide to stop a trial.

"Tell him to come to court tomorrow (today) at 9am without fail. Also, tell him the court is not happy at all. I want him here and I expect him to explain his decision," Nemadire fumed.

He then adjourned the proceedings to today.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

17 mins ago | 110 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 7002 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4918 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4779 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3144 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1885 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 809 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days