Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of tinkering with the voters' roll during by-elections, leading to many voters being disenfranchised.

In a letter of complaint dated September 3 addressed to Zec, MDC secretary-general Charlton Hwende demanded an explanation into movements the party has recorded in the voters' roll, which saw some of its members being removed from the roll or transferred to other polling stations without being notified.

"The MDC has noted a disturbing trend in changes to the voters' roll that will potentially perpetuate the disenfranchisement of legitimate voters in areas where there are by-elections," Hwende wrote.

"A comparative analysis of the current by-elections voters' rolls given to MDC candidates and the voters' rolls used in the 2018 general elections reveals a significant pattern in variations which require clarity from your organisation at the highest level."

In its complaint, the MDC outlined problems in the Lupane East and Mangwe constituencies by-elections, where the MDC alleges that a total of 231 voters were allegedly de-registered.

"A total of 111 and 120 registered voters were de-registered from the 2019 voters' rolls of Lupane East and Mangwe constituencies, respectively. Although the MDC appreciates that this could have been a result of a voters' roll cleaning exercise, however, some individuals were absent in the 2019 voters' roll, but appeared in the 2018 roll," the letter read.

Hwende listed three names of voters removed from the roll who failed to vote in the recently held Lupane East ward 12 by-election.

"A case in point relates to the following two relatives and a neighbour who were all registered at Gomaza Primary School in Lupane East constituency ward 12, who voted in the 2018 harmonised elections, but failed to vote in the by-elections. These are Patricia Zama, Matwasa Zama and Anthony Sibanda," he said.

Turning to Glen View South, where the MDC is fighting to retain the parliamentary seat, Hwende said there were a lot of variations in the voters' roll which needed explanation.

"There are highly notable instances of registered voters being moved from polling stations they used in the 2018 elections to others without prior notifications, hence potentially disfranchising them on the day of polling," Hwende said.

The MDC has always accused Zec of fiddling with the voters' roll in an attempt to manipulate the elections, allegations the electoral managing body has denied.

Zec chief executive Utoile Silaigwana was not answering his phone yesterday.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

17 mins ago | 108 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 832 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2195 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 6996 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4917 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4778 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 758 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1883 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 809 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days