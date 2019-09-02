Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudimu named Warriors captain

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Wales-based Zimbabwean soccer player Alec Mudimu has been named the Warriors captain for the team's World Cup preliminary qualifier against Somalia in Djibouti today.

The match starts at 5pm.

The towering defender is taking the leadership role in the absence of Knowledge Musona, who was omitted for this match because of an injury.

Ovidy Karuru and George Chigova, who used to deputise Musona, were also not selected into the squad by new Warriors coach Joey Antipas because they haven't been playing for their South African league teams this season.

It is not clear who Antipas will choose as his permanent captain if he decides to strip Musona of the captaincy, but sources yesterday told NewsDaySport that the Chicken Inn gaffer had, in the meantime, settled for Mudimu.

The Cefn Druids ace is also set to lead the team in the return leg against Somalia at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The defender's elevation marks a meteoric rise in his international career.

Mudimu, who is also comfortable playing as a midfielder, a position he plays for his club, only got his first international call-up in March last year when he played in a Four Nations tournament in Zambia.

Two months later, he was called up to the Warriors squad for the 2018 Cosafa Cup in South Africa, and he played an important role as Zimbabwe went on to win the tournament, beating Zambia in the final.

His outstanding performances in that tournament convinced the then Warriors coach, Sunday Chidzambga, to include him in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Egypt in June this year. The 24-year-old played in all the qualifiers and helped the team qualify for the tournament finals.

He played the two matches at the Afcon finals, but his participation was cut short by an injury which saw him miss the last match. His absence was hugely felt as the team went on to concede four goals to crash out of the tournament.

Mudimu is one of the nine survivors from the squad that travelled to Egypt for the Afcon.

The others are goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who has been retained despite making howlers that cost Zimbabwe at the Afcon Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Marshall Munetsi, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knox Mutizwa and Evans Rusike.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Antipas was ordered by Zifa not to pick some players who were blacklisted by the association after the Afcon tournament, but most of the players that the coach left out were either injured or have not been playing at their clubs.

The "banned" players were allegedly instigators of a player mutiny that rocked the Warriors camp in Egypt when they refused to play in protest over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

Only Ronald-PFumbidzai has been playing regularly for his South African league side Celtic, but was snubbed.

The team's poster-boy, Khama Billiat was called up, but dropped late due to an injury, while striker Tino Kadewere was blocked by his French club Le Havre after Zifa allegedly sent the request for the player late.

The two were replaced by Sipho Ndlovu and Mutizwa.

Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe has been handed another chance to impress after he was called for today's match. The striker failed to make the grade in the squad that travelled to the Afcon tournament in Egypt.

Mudimu and other foreign-based players travelled from their bases straight to Djibouti, while Antipas and his technical team and the local-based players flew out on Tuesday. All the members of the team were expected to have arrived in Djibouti by 6pm yesterday.

The Warriors team is expected to return home tomorrow.

If Zimbabwe beat Somalia as is expected, they will progress to the group stages involving 40 teams.

The 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four to play home and away round robin matches, with group winners advancing to the third and final qualifying rounds.

The 10 teams will be drawn against each other to play home and away matches, with the five winners advancing to represent Africa at the 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup to be played in Qatar.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Macclive Phiri (Highlanders) Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Phineas Bamusi (Caps United), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Evans Rusike (Supersport United)

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

17 mins ago | 105 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 827 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 6974 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4911 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4774 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1880 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 809 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days