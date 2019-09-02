Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Health deputy minister Edwin Muguti's property is set to go under the hammer after a Harare woman, Joyce Marko-Mushaninga, obtained a High Court order to force the Sheriff to auction his residential property in Harare to recover US$29 897 owed to her in rental arrears.

According to court papers, Marko-Mushaninga obtained a judgment in her favour against Muguti sometime in September last year and when the latter failed to pay, Marko-Mushaninga obtained a writ of execution against Muguti's stand in Chikurubi Township of Manresa measuring 4 000m², held under deed of transfer number 404/17.

When the Sheriff proceeded to execute the immovable property, it was bought for $200 000, but Muguti filed an application for stay of execution on the basis that he had paid Marko-Mushaninga's debt in full.

But Marko-Mushaninga later realised that Muguti, instead of settling the debt in United States dollars, had paid the amount in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) dollars, which amount was accepted by the Sheriff who then stopped the sale.

"This is an application . . . in which applicant (Marko-Mushaninga) is seeking the setting aside of the second respondent's (Sheriff) decision to set aside the sale of the first respondent's (Muguti) immovable property described above. Applicant seeks to have the sale confirmed and all proceeds owing in terms of the judgment debt paid to her," Marko-Mushaninga said in her founding affidavit.

"I submit that the judgment debt was not fulfilled in that it is a court order sounding in United States dollars, which ought to have been paid at the official RTGS$ equivalent rate prevailing on the date of payment. This was not done. First respondent only paid to applicant the amount of RTGS$29 897, which amount excludes legal costs as opposed to US$29 897 and her legal costs as ordered by the court."

The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

17 mins ago | 105 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 827 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 6973 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4916 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4910 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4774 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3142 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 909 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 757 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1880 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 809 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days