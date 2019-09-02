Latest News Editor's Choice


Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
A BANGAUYA Secondary School headmaster in Mudzi, who assaulted and broke the arm of a 15-year-old female pupil for coming to school late, was last week slapped with a wholly-suspended four-month jail term and a $300 fine.

Jonathan Mwashaireni appeared before Mudzi provincial magistrate Takunda Mtetwa charged under section 90 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for negligently causing serious bodily harm to the pupil (name withheld for ethical reasons).

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The State, represented by Nathan Majuru, told the court that the convict assaulted the pupil sometime in July and she suffered a broken arm.

Mtetwa sentenced Mwashaireni to a four-month jail term, wholly-suspended for five years on condition that the convict did not commit an offence that involves violence.

He was also fined $300.

Source - newsday

