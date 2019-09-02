Drama at prison officer's funeral

News / National

by Simba Sithole

There was drama at a Harare based prison officer's foiled burial in Guruve last week where relatives' of the deceased's wife stopped burial proceedings alleging that the deceased was murdered rather than the purported suicide.Sources close to investigations told this publication that a prison officer from Harare remand prison Albert Chokora (47) reportedly commuted suicide by hanging and upon being buried relatives of his wife stopped burial proceedings and took the body and mourners to Guruve police station demanding post-mortem"We had a case in Nyakapupu, Guruve over the weekend where Chokora was found hanging from a tree after a misunderstanding with his sister Romana Chokora (59) over maize, the police attended the scene and initially no foul play was suspected and a Guruve magistrate waved post-mortem but surprisingly when the body was about to be buried the wife's relatives ran amok and stopped burial proceedings," said the source."The body was subsequently taken to Guruve police station with a convoy of cars and mourners surrounded the police station demanding a proper post-mortem from Harare, hence the body was referred to Parirenyatwa hospital for post-mortem."Mashonaland Central police spokesperson could neither confirm nor deny the case saying he is yet to receive the report.In another case a Guruve man was trapped to death after cutting a branch he was standing on top off while fetching fire wood.Leanmore Ngandu (41) of Ngandu village Guruve was found dead by his neighbour Darkword Kufakunesu on Sunday after he did not come back the previous day.Inspector Mundembe said the now deceased Ngandu was found dead at Kadziro farm,Guruve trapped by a tree and was taken to Guruve hospital for post-mortem.