Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama at prison officer's funeral

by Simba Sithole
6 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at a Harare based prison officer's foiled burial in Guruve last week where relatives' of the deceased's wife stopped burial proceedings alleging that the deceased was murdered rather than the purported suicide.

Sources close to investigations told this publication that a prison officer from Harare remand prison Albert Chokora (47) reportedly commuted suicide by hanging and upon being buried relatives of his wife stopped burial proceedings and took the body and mourners to Guruve police station demanding post-mortem

"We had a case in Nyakapupu, Guruve over the weekend where Chokora was found hanging from a tree after a misunderstanding with his sister Romana Chokora (59) over maize, the police attended the scene and initially no foul play was suspected and a Guruve magistrate waved post-mortem but surprisingly when the body was about to be buried the wife's relatives ran amok and stopped burial proceedings," said the source.

 "The body was subsequently taken to Guruve police station with a convoy of cars and mourners surrounded the police station demanding a proper post-mortem from Harare, hence the body was referred to Parirenyatwa hospital for post-mortem."

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson could neither confirm nor deny the case saying he is yet to receive the report.

In another case a Guruve man was trapped to death after cutting a branch he was standing on top off while fetching fire wood.

Leanmore Ngandu (41) of Ngandu village Guruve was found dead by his neighbour Darkword Kufakunesu on Sunday after he did not come back the previous day.

Inspector Mundembe said the now deceased Ngandu was found dead at Kadziro farm,Guruve trapped by a tree and was taken to Guruve hospital for post-mortem.

Source - Simba Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

52 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

1 hr ago | 251 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

3 hrs ago | 5508 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

5 hrs ago | 4626 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 4578 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3550 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

6 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

6 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

6 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

6 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mphoko further remanded

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

6 hrs ago | 1794 Views

MDC youths on high alert

6 hrs ago | 845 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

6 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 586 Views

Motorist shot by cop wants $100 000

7 hrs ago | 242 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days