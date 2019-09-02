Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured white investors during the World Economic Forum in South Africa that their property will be protected if they invest in the country.

Posting on Twitter Mnangagwa said, "Zimbabwe is in transition. After 2 decades of isolation, we are determined to again be active members of the global family. We are pursuing a bold economic reform agenda; promoting and protecting private enterprise; eradicating corruption; and enhancing accountability and transparency."

Mnangagwa also said he is working together with other countries to finding a solution to Africa's challenges.

"History is firmly in the past. We have to look to the future! I'm at the WEF

in Cape Town to work with my continental counterparts to find solutions to the shared challenges facing Africa."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

16 mins ago | 100 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 825 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

3 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

4 hrs ago | 6953 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

6 hrs ago | 4913 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4771 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

7 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

7 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

7 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

7 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

7 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

7 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

7 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

7 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mphoko further remanded

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

MDC youths on high alert

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

7 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

7 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 120 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days