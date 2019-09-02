Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

by Reuters
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe plans to start talks in early 2020 on clearing arrears on its international debt, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said, as it seeks to rebuild confidence in an economy ravaged by high inflation and shortages of hard currency and basic goods.

Arrears on World Bank and African Development Bank loans total almost $2 billion, he said, and clearing that may be crucial to securing new funds to help lift the country out of crisis.

Ncube, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum on Africa conference in Cape Town, said Zimbabwe would "cast the net wide", from G7 countries to banks, to secure the bridging loans it would need to pay off those arrears.

Asked if foreign investment was being deterred by a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations, Ncube said protests naturally hurt investor sentiment but that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was determined to build an inclusive society.

Mnangagwa "has launched a political dialogue process that didn't exist in the past," Ncube said.

"…Some of the parties are not participating and some of them are those protesting… (Protest) doesn't mean that the government is not making an effort to make sure there is a more cordial environment… The effort is being made every day."

Zimbabwe is mired in triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of United States dollars, basic goods, medicines and fuel.

That toxic economic cocktail has fuelled civil unrest – prompting a de facto government ban on dissent by the main opposition MDC party that it has likened to repressive tactics used by Mnangagwa's predecessor Robert Mugabe – and raised fears of a return to the runaway inflation that forced the country to ditch its currency a decade ago.

Ncube, who predicted the economy would contract this year before rebounding in 2020, said he was "not happy" with current inflation levels but that fears of a return to hyperinflation were unfounded.

Mnangagwa's government agreed a staff-monitored International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in April that aims to restore stability by implementing reforms and correcting economic imbalances.

After the IMF's final review early next year, "the idea… would (be) we go into negotiations on how to clear the (World Bank and AfDB) arrears," Ncube said.

"…We need some kind of bridging loan or facility because we don't have enough resources to be able to clear all the arrears. We need about a $1 billion in terms of the shortfall we need for those two."

Zimbabwe's annual inflation hit 175 percent in June, the highest since runaway money-printing and associated price rises forced the country to adopt the U.S. dollar in 2009.

Ncube on Aug. 1 suspended the publication of year-on-year inflation figures until February 2020 because the base for calculating them had been impacted by the adoption of a new currency. Zimbabwe would not "rush" to print large amounts of it, he said.

He forecast the economy would contract by around 3 percent percent this year, hurt by a drought and power outages, but rebound to growth of 3 percent next year. In its April World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast a 2019 contraction of 5.2 percent.

The southern African nation also hopes to narrow its budget deficit from around 4 percent of gross domestic product this fiscal year to 3 percent next, Ncube said.


Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

1 hr ago | 307 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 671 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

3 hrs ago | 5925 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

5 hrs ago | 4702 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 4665 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

6 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

6 hrs ago | 4631 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

6 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

6 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

6 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

6 hrs ago | 3038 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

6 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

6 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

6 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 880 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mphoko further remanded

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

6 hrs ago | 1827 Views

MDC youths on high alert

6 hrs ago | 861 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

6 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

7 hrs ago | 154 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

7 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

7 hrs ago | 591 Views

Motorist shot by cop wants $100 000

7 hrs ago | 247 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days