Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced that a female adult was raped in Bulawayo on the 29th of August 2019 after she boarded an unregistered blue Honda Fit plying City - Kingsdale at around midnight.

The police say that upon arrival in Kingsdale the victim was left alone with the driver/rapist after other passengers had disembarked. He then raped her and drove away.

Members of the public are requested to assist the police with the investigations.

"We are appealing for information that may lead to the identification of the sky blue Honda Fit and the suspect. Information may be passed to the nearest police station or telephone number 09-885479," The police said in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

