Explosive blasts Harare man

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Harare has announced that a 35-year-old Harare man was injured when an unknown object which he picked in his yard exploded whilst in his palm."Investigations are in progress, we urge not to temper with suspicious objects. They should report to the police and allow trained personnel to handle the situation," ZRP said.Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Magunje for illegal possession of a firearm which he used for hunting wild animals.The police say it is a serious offence to keep a firearm and ammunition without a valid permit and hunting of wild animals without a permit is an offence.And the ZRP in Saruwe has recovered a Nissan Sylphy that was stolen by means of armed robbery in Karoi. Investigations are in progress to identify the criminals behind the offence.