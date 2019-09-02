Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has launched an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman, Sharon Munyonho who died at the hospital's Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing on Sunday due to alleged negligence by nurses manning the ward.

The late Munyonho is said to have started complaining of labour pains Saturday evening after having been induced to go into labour in the afternoon. It is alleged that Munyonho started having contractions that afternoon but was only taken to the labour ward around 2am, from which she did not receive any service until 6am.

She was found dead Sunday morning with her dead child between her legs.

More to follow.....

Source - the herald

