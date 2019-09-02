Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says plans are at an advanced stage for the Diaspora Homecoming Conference penciled for April 2020.

Speaking to Zimbabweans in the diaspora in Cape Town, South Africa yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is transitioning from two decades of isolation, adding that the country is open for business.

President Mnangagwa said the government recognises and appreciates the contributions by Zimbabweans in the diaspora towards economic growth through remittances and general support to families back home.

Mnangagwa highlighted that the government has started implementing the devolution agenda to ensure no one is left behind in developmental programmes as provided for in the country's constitution.

The President commended diasporans for showing ubuntu through supporting communities that were affected by Cyclone Idai.



